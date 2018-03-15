Don’s Expert Answers: Looking for a palm to grow not taller than 4-5 meters (something like Bangalow palm)

Indraj Sinha in Kellyville , Sydney New South Wales

Looking for a palm to grow not taller than 4-5 meters (something like Bangalow palm)

Some Palm similar to Bangalow or Kentia

Garden Mix

3 times a week

6hrs+

NA

NA

Outdoor

Ground

NA

Answer:
Hi Indraj, Either a Bangalow palm or a Kentia palm would only grow about 5m tall in the next 10-15 years or so,,,so why worry? They would be excellent.

Don

