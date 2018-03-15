Don’s Expert Answers: Looking for a palm to grow not taller than 4-5 meters (something like Bangalow palm)

Question From:

Indraj Sinha in Kellyville , Sydney New South Wales

Nature of problem:

Looking for a palm to grow not taller than 4-5 meters (something like Bangalow palm)

Type of Plant (if known):

Some Palm similar to Bangalow or Kentia

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

NA

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Garden Mix

How often do you water the plant:

3 times a week

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

6hrs+

How long since you planted it:

NA

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

NA

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoor

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

NA

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Answer:

Hi Indraj, Either a Bangalow palm or a Kentia palm would only grow about 5m tall in the next 10-15 years or so,,,so why worry? They would be excellent.

Don