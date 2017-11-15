Don’s Expert Answers: palm leaves dying

Question From:
Angela Lord in Electrona, Hobart Tasmania
palm leaves dying
uploaded photo
leaves yellowing before dying
sandy
every other day depending on the weather
8
2 years
seasol, bactivate
outdoors
ground
nothing
Answer:
Hi Angela, Palms don’t love Hobart. If they are to grow there, they need a very warm microclimate. I would dig your plant up, remove about 50% of its potting mix and pot it up, placing it where it gets the midday to afternoon sun. Now get yourself a windmill palm (Trachycarpus fortunei) and plant it in the ground where the other palm is now. Windmill palms even tolerate snow. Don