Don’s Expert Answers: palm leaves dying

Question From:

Angela Lord in Electrona, Hobart Tasmania

Nature of problem:

palm leaves dying

Type of Plant (if known):

uploaded photo

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

leaves yellowing before dying

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

sandy

How often do you water the plant:

every other day depending on the weather

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

8

How long since you planted it:

2 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

seasol, bactivate

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

nothing

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Answer:

Hi Angela, Palms don’t love Hobart. If they are to grow there, they need a very warm microclimate. I would dig your plant up, remove about 50% of its potting mix and pot it up, placing it where it gets the midday to afternoon sun. Now get yourself a windmill palm (Trachycarpus fortunei) and plant it in the ground where the other palm is now. Windmill palms even tolerate snow. Don

Comments