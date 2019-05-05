Don’s Expert Answers: Lilly Pilly close to water meters

Question From:

Sam in wattle grove, Perth Western Australia

Nature of problem:

Lilly Pilly close to water meters

Type of Plant (if known):

Lilly Pilly (Bush christmas)

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

N/A

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

sandy

How often do you water the plant:

once a week

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

8

How long since you planted it:

unknown

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

no

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

in the ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

none

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Hi Don,

I just wanted to ask I have outside the front of my house a bush christmas (lilly Pilly) the one with the small small berries on it growing to about 4 meters high now.

The issue Im worried about is its very close to a bunch of water meters and Im concerned about the root system disrupting the pipes.

Is there any chance of this happening?

Can you please advise

Thanks

Answer:

Hi Sam, Nothing to worry about. While it is not ideal to plant large shrubs or trees close to water pipes, it is highly unlikely that your lilly pilly will cause any trouble. Don