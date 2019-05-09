Don’s Expert Answers: Is there a awareness rose or plant for Fibromyalgia?

Question From:

Jason Hiscock in Wellard , Perth Western Australia

Is there a awareness rose or plant for Fibromyalgia?

Roses

Purple

Other Comments:

Is there a Plant named for Fibromyalgia Awareness.

Answer:

Hi Jason, so far as I know, there is no such rose. Try contacting Ross Roses in Adelaide. They just might name a rose for you. Tell them that I asked you to try them. Good luck, Don.