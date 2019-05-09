Don’s Expert Answers: Is there a awareness rose or plant for Fibromyalgia?

Question From:
Jason Hiscock in Wellard , Perth Western Australia
Nature of problem:
Is there a awareness rose or plant for Fibromyalgia?
Type of Plant (if known):
Roses
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Purple
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
N/A
How often do you water the plant:
N/A
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
N/A
How long since you planted it:
N/A
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
N/A
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
N/A
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
N/A
What other treatments have you given the plant:
N/A
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Is there a Plant named for Fibromyalgia Awareness.
Answer:
Hi Jason, so far as I know, there is no such rose. Try contacting Ross Roses in Adelaide. They just might name a rose for you. Tell them that I asked you to try them. Good luck, Don.