Don’s Expert Answers: In your video called Tropical Garden on a Budget, what are the painted colors that the lady had used on her new decorated backyard

Roger Phelps in Oakland Hills, Oakland International

In your video called Tropical Garden on a Budget, what are the painted colors that the lady had used on her new decorated backyard

This video Tropical Garden on a Budget, this home owner transformed her house and surrounding yards into a tropical paradise. I want to get some information about what she had done. What were the colors she used for painting, were the decks made of hard wood IPE? etc.

Can she be written to for this information or would your have all that she had done inside and out?

Roger Phelps

Answer:

Hi Roger,We couldn’t possibly record every colour in the thousands of stories that we filmed. Equally, we would not invade the privacy of homeowners by giving out their private contact details. However, all is not lost. If you use your smart phone to photograph a screen grab of the coloured areas that you like (and maybe print it off via your printer), you can go to a hardware store and match the colours to the paint colour samples that they have. Colour servicing in modern paint departments is spectacularly good. They can even modify colour mixes by adding different, extra tints to a tinted can, to more closely capture the nuanced colour that you are after. For example, if your tinted colour is too yellow and not orange enough, they can add some red to fix it (at your own risk though). I often do this at Bunnings and their paint department has great fun creating new colours with me – and they put the final complete tint formulation on the can for future painting. Good luck, Don.