Don’s Expert Answers: Identify epiphyllum on ebay

Question From:

Naomi in Spalding, Geraldton Western Australia

Nature of problem:

Identify epiphyllum on ebay

Type of Plant (if known):

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

How often do you water the plant:

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

How long since you planted it:

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Jenny’s plants on eBay is selling a red cactus (hanging basket) for $25 # 231496310275 but she doesn’t sell to WA. The problem is I want to buy this epi however she does not know what it’s called.

It’s leaves are all triangular unlike most epis.

I would really appreciate it if you could do me a favour and identify the epi

Thank you for your time.

Answer:

Hi Naomi, I am not an epiphyllum expert, but it could be E. ‘Ackermannii’. Print off a colour image of the plant and take it to a local succulent or cactus nursery for ID. Or try Googling ‘buy red epiphyllum’ in WA. Don

Comments