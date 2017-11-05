Don’s Expert Answers: Identify epiphyllum on ebay

Question From:
Naomi in Spalding, Geraldton Western Australia
Nature of problem:
Identify epiphyllum on ebay
Type of Plant (if known):
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
How often do you water the plant:
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
How long since you planted it:
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
What other treatments have you given the plant:
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Jenny’s plants on eBay is selling a red cactus (hanging basket) for $25 # 231496310275 but she doesn’t sell to WA. The problem is I want to buy this epi however she does not know what it’s called.
It’s leaves are all triangular unlike most epis.
I would really appreciate it if you could do me a favour and identify the epi
Thank you for your time.
Answer:
Hi Naomi, I am not an epiphyllum expert, but it could be E. ‘Ackermannii’. Print off a colour image of the plant and take it to a local succulent or cactus nursery for ID. Or try Googling ‘buy red epiphyllum’ in WA. Don