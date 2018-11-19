Don’s Expert Answers: Identify weeds as since moving here our dogs has bad skin allergies and we suspect weeds or grass

Question From:
Keryn Greer in Palm Beach, Gold Coast Queensland
Nature of problem:
Identify weeds as since moving here our dogs has bad skin allergies and we suspect weeds or grass
Type of Plant (if known):
Growing in our lawn I will upload photos
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Weed
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Sandy
How often do you water the plant:
We water the lawn once or twice a week
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
12 hours
How long since you planted it:
We moved here 6 months ago
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
No
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Ground growing in lawn and along fence
What other treatments have you given the plant:
Nothing yet waiting to identify the weeds but don’t want to kill the lawn
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
I have more photos but couldn’t upload them is there another way I can send you photos
Answer:
Hi Keryn, check for wandering jew as it commonly causes allergies in dogs: typically a rash around the groin and mouth. It grows in cool, moist areas of the garden where dogs go to lie down and cool off. Don