Don’s Expert Answers: Identify weeds as since moving here our dogs has bad skin allergies and we suspect weeds or grass

Question From:

Keryn Greer in Palm Beach, Gold Coast Queensland

Nature of problem:

Identify weeds as since moving here our dogs has bad skin allergies and we suspect weeds or grass

Type of Plant (if known):

Growing in our lawn I will upload photos

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Weed

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Sandy

How often do you water the plant:

We water the lawn once or twice a week

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

12 hours

How long since you planted it:

We moved here 6 months ago

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

No

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground growing in lawn and along fence

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Nothing yet waiting to identify the weeds but don’t want to kill the lawn

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

I have more photos but couldn’t upload them is there another way I can send you photos

Answer:

Hi Keryn, check for wandering jew as it commonly causes allergies in dogs: typically a rash around the groin and mouth. It grows in cool, moist areas of the garden where dogs go to lie down and cool off. Don