Don’s Expert Answers: i would like to know where i can but a japanese “prunus Mume” tree – one that produces fruit. there is an article on it on your site but i am having trouble finding a nursery that supplies it.

Question From:
Angela Xiriha in ferntree gully, mebourne Victoria
Nature of problem:
i would like to know where i can but a japanese “prunus Mume” tree – one that produces fruit. there is an article on it on your site but i am having trouble finding a nursery that supplies it.
Type of Plant (if known):
prunus mume
Answer:
Hi Angela. Near you is a rare plant nursery called Yamina Rare Plants. Pay them a visit and if they don’t have what you want, they should be able to suggest places that would stock it. Don