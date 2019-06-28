Don’s Expert Answers: i would like to know where i can but a japanese “prunus Mume” tree – one that produces fruit. there is an article on it on your site but i am having trouble finding a nursery that supplies it.

Question From:

Angela Xiriha in ferntree gully, mebourne Victoria

Nature of problem:

i would like to know where i can but a japanese “prunus Mume” tree – one that produces fruit. there is an article on it on your site but i am having trouble finding a nursery that supplies it.

Type of Plant (if known):

prunus mume

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

–

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

–

How often do you water the plant:

–

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

–

How long since you planted it:

–

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

–

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

–

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

–

What other treatments have you given the plant:

–

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Answer:

Hi Angela. Near you is a rare plant nursery called Yamina Rare Plants. Pay them a visit and if they don’t have what you want, they should be able to suggest places that would stock it. Don