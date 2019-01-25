Don’s Expert Answers: I am having trouble choosing the right plant for a hedge.

Question From:

Vicky Phillips in Albion, Albion Victoria

Nature of problem:

I am having trouble choosing the right plant for a hedge.

Type of Plant (if known):

A Lilliy Pilly, either resilience or aussie southern

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

NA

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

More alkaline (PH 7.5 approx), clay. Will provide organic matter to increase acidity

How often do you water the plant:

I will install an irrigation system (as shown in one of your videos 😀 )

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

Noth facing back yard and hedges will be planted around the perimeter fence line. I would say 5-6 hours.

How long since you planted it:

NA

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Not yet, would love some recommendations though

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Will be in ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

BA

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

I am having trouble choosing the right lilly pilly. I’d like to create a hedge for privacy with the following characteristics.

• Evergreen

• Can be pleached

• Grows to 3-4 m in height

• Non-invasive roots

Where they will be planted.

• In raised garden beds. Irrigation will be added. Rocks are provided between the plant bed and the brick retaining wall. Narrowest bed is 900 mm deep, some areas are 1600 mm deep

• Soil is more on the alkaline side at the moment with PH between 7-7.5 – but will add sulphate to soil or compost and manure to make it more acidic.

I’ve done some research and I think resilience or aussie southern might be the answer. I just cant decide on which one! Can i have your recommendation please

Answer:

Hi Vicky, You have done some good research. Hedges are a group of plants that are way too close together fighting to survive. Thus you must investigate the local hedges that are doing well and which you find attractive. This is totally a local issue and you need to ask owners off healthy nearby hedges what their plant is. There is no other way to get a good answer. Don