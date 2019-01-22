Don’s Expert Answers: I have already sent an email with all the detail, sorry just as I was going to upload photos I seemed to have pressed send

Question From:

Mila Yates in Valentine, Lake Macquarie New South Wales

Nature of problem:

I have already sent an email with all the detail, sorry just as I was going to upload photos I seemed to have pressed send

Type of Plant (if known):

Passionfruit

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Leaves being ‘eaten at top of plant

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Possibly loam, ordinary garden soil

How often do you water the plant:

Every second day during this hot weather

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

All day, trellis against fence faces north east

How long since you planted it:

About 6 months ago

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Seasol and osmocote ‘pellets’

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdorpors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

In the ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Spraying pest sprays, like confided and Eco-neem

Other Comments:

I have tried to send 2 photos, one of the bottom of the plant, which shows it is quite leafy and one at the top with fewer leaves. Not sure if you got both, as it seems as if only one photo is sent.

Answer:

I received the photos, thanks Mia. I am pretty sure that is possum damage. Try spraying with Poss-Off or similar possum sprays or black tea from the teapot or even wasabi: 1 tsp per litre of water. I can’t guarantee that any will work, however. Don