Don’s Expert Answers: Hebe l don’t know type however it has burgundy foliage with pink flowers it’s a beautiful Bush however is planted along walkway and desperately needs cutting back l don’t know if this is possible now and how much can l cut back and how?

Juliet Klauer in Arawata , Vic Victoria

Hebe l don’t know type however it has burgundy foliage with pink flowers it’s a beautiful Bush however is planted along walkway and desperately needs cutting back l don’t know if this is possible now and how much can l cut back and how?

Hebe purple foliage pink flowers

Not sick need to know when and how to cut ba k

Clay

Only really hot days

24

3 years

No

Outdoor

Ground

None

Hi Juliet, In general with almost all flowering plants, you prune them straight after flowering. Don