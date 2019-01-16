Don’s Expert Answers: Our childcare centre is looking to make over our outdoor space particularly our ramp entrance to make it more pleasant for the children to walk through. We are not sure what kind of trees or plants would be suitable. We would like something that we could train into an arch type walkway if possible.

Question From:

Jacqueline in Armidale, Same New South Wales

Nature of problem:

Our childcare centre is looking to make over our outdoor space particularly our ramp entrance to make it more pleasant for the children to walk through. We are not sure what kind of trees or plants would be suitable. We would like something that we could train into an arch type walkway if possible.

Type of Plant (if known):

Not sure

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

None

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

We will be using potting mix and straw with slightly raised beds.

How often do you water the plant:

Every day.

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

6-8 hours

How long since you planted it:

We haven’t

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Will fertilise as necesary

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

None

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

The plants need to be child friendly.

Answer:

Hi Jacqueline, what about a sensory walkway? The Lemon myrtle (Backhousia citriodora) smells of lemon when the leaves are scrinched by kids. It is a small tree growing to 7m or so.There is also a liquorice-smelling myrtle the aniseed myrtle (Backhousia anisata) which smells of liquorice when the leaves are scrinched. It also grows around 7m. Both trees are types of Australian lillypilly and are not allergenic or poisonous – in fact both are edible and are used in cooking. Planted either side of the walkway, both could be pruned to create a tunnel effect. you would need to find a good native nursery that stocks them. Elsewhere you could plant the goundcover peppermint geranium (pelargonium) which smells more like peppermint than true peppermint does. it too is edible and non-allergenic. Don