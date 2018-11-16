Don’s Expert Answers: Hibiscus Rubra dropping almost all leaves in autumn

Question From:

Jamie in Aberfoyle Park, SA South Australia

Nature of problem:

Hibiscus Rubra dropping almost all leaves in autumn

Type of Plant (if known):

Hibiscus Rubra

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

i have two trees, both lose too many leaves during spring and Tree 2 is almost bare, but Tree 1 has started growing new leaves.

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

loam

How often do you water the plant:

weekly for at least an hour on a fast running dripper

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

Tree 2 one gets full sun and Tree 1 only gets morning sun up to about 1pm.

How long since you planted it:

3 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

PowerFeed Concentrate liquid Fertiliser in beginning of spring

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

in the ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

nil

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

thanks

Answer:

Hi Jamie, I reckon that it must be lack of water. Drippers in dry areas like SA can often be useless. Treat your soil with Saturaid and then put on a sprinkler for 45 minutes once a week. Don