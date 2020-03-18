Don’s Expert Answers: Hibiscus leaves curling upwards

Question From:

in India , Lucknow International

Nature of problem:

Hibiscus leaves curling upwards

Type of Plant (if known):

Yellow hibiscus

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Leaves curling upwards after 4-5 days of planting

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Initial soil was red clay type, re potted with some parent soil at the roots and sandy soil native to my place

How often do you water the plant:

Initially frequently now only misting the leaves

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

Full sun, I kept it under a tree today

How long since you planted it:

10days

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Fresh cow dung manure at the time of reporting

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Pot

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Chemical antifungal powder, magnesium sulphate crystals 1teaspoon each and bone meal

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Shall I re pot the plant or use some pesticide like imida?

Answer:

Hi, is it Fatima? My guess is that you are killing it with kindness. I would never fertilise with fresh cow manure when planting. My guess is that you have burnt the roots. Just water deeply every day for a week to flush it out and, in time (about 1-3 months) the plant should recover. There is a 90% chance of recovery. Don