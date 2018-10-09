Don’s Expert Answers: My Cardinal Creeper is in a pot and it is wilting and dropping leaves.

Question From:

Michael Healy in Parkwood, Gold Coast Queensland

Nature of problem:

My Cardinal Creeper is in a pot and it is wilting and dropping leaves.

Type of Plant (if known):

Cardinal Creeper

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Eilting and dropping leaves

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Potting Mix

How often do you water the plant:

Twice a week

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

8

How long since you planted it:

Its been in the pot for around 12-18 months

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Yes- slow release and seasol

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Pot

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Nil

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

We have the Cardinal Creeper in a pot on our deck. About 2 months ago we thought it had died but we left it in the pot and it started to shoot again and was going well however now it is wilting and dropping its leaves

Answer:

Hi Mick, It sounds like the plant needs potting up into a larger pot with a good quality premium potting mix like Osmocote multi Purpose Potting mix. You didn’t mention the size of the current pot, so I guess that you should go up in diameter by 100%; so if it is in a 30cm diameter pot, go up to a 60cm diameter pot. Water the plant in with Everydrop wetting agent as well. Don