Don’s Expert Answers: Eremephila-Nivea going black

Question From:

Janet Berendse in Lake Grace , Lake Grace Western Australia

Nature of problem:

Eremephila-Nivea going black

Type of Plant (if known):

Native

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Stems and leaves going black

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Potting mix

How often do you water the plant:

1 x 2 weeks

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

6 – 8 hours

How long since you planted it:

12 months

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

No

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Large pot

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Nothing

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Answer:

Hi Janet, I have no idea what is wrong with it, but is almost certainly dying. Maybe try another one in the garden in soil. This is a tricky plant to grow in gardens, but it does much better in WA than over east. Maybe the plant doesn’t like the potting mix that you are using. Good luck,

Don