Don’s Expert Answers: Eremephila-Nivea going black

Question From:
Janet Berendse in Lake Grace , Lake Grace Western Australia
Nature of problem:
Eremephila-Nivea going black
Type of Plant (if known):
Native
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Stems and leaves going black
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Potting mix
How often do you water the plant:
1 x 2 weeks
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
6 – 8 hours
How long since you planted it:
12 months
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
No
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Large pot
What other treatments have you given the plant:
Nothing
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Answer:
Hi Janet, I have no idea what is wrong with it, but is almost certainly dying. Maybe try another one in the garden in soil. This is a tricky plant to grow in gardens, but it does much better in WA than over east. Maybe the plant doesn’t like the potting mix that you are using. Good luck,
Don