Don’s Expert Answers: do Kangaroos eat Ponytail palms

Question From:
in Dudley West, Dudley West South Australia

Nature of problem:
do Kangaroos eat Ponytail palms

Type of Plant (if known):
none

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
none

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
mixture

How often do you water the plant:
3 times week

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
full sun

How long since you planted it:
not

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
no

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
pot

What other treatments have you given the plant:
researching

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:
hoping to plant these around our house if the roos wont eat them?

Answer:
I know of no reliable lists of Kangaroo-proof plants. If you lightly scatter blood & bone fertiliser around most plants, the roos usually leave them alone. Don

