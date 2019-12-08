Don’s Expert Answers: do Kangaroos eat Ponytail palms

Question From:

in Dudley West, Dudley West South Australia

Nature of problem:

do Kangaroos eat Ponytail palms

Type of Plant (if known):

none

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

none

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

mixture

How often do you water the plant:

3 times week

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

full sun

How long since you planted it:

not

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

no

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

pot

What other treatments have you given the plant:

researching

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

hoping to plant these around our house if the roos wont eat them?

Answer:

I know of no reliable lists of Kangaroo-proof plants. If you lightly scatter blood & bone fertiliser around most plants, the roos usually leave them alone. Don