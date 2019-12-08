Don’s Expert Answers: do Kangaroos eat Ponytail palms

Question From:
in Dudley West, Dudley West South Australia
do Kangaroos eat Ponytail palms
none
none
mixture
3 times week
full sun
not
no
outdoors
pot
researching
hoping to plant these around our house if the roos wont eat them?
Answer:
I know of no reliable lists of Kangaroo-proof plants. If you lightly scatter blood & bone fertiliser around most plants, the roos usually leave them alone. Don