Don’s Expert Answers: How to starte new Kentia palms

Question From:

Gary Sharp in San Diego, San Diego International

Nature of problem:

How to starte new Kentia palms

Type of Plant (if known):

Kentia Palm

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

new palnt

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

potting

How often do you water the plant:

3x?week

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

6

How long since you planted it:

20 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

yes, Palms spikes

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

nine

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Answer:

Hi Gary, please send more info. What does “start” mean? You say that it is a “new plant” that you have had for “20 years”…please help me to understand. Don

Comments