Don’s Expert Answers: How to starte new Kentia palms

Question From:
Gary Sharp in San Diego, San Diego International
Nature of problem:
How to starte new Kentia palms
Type of Plant (if known):
Kentia Palm
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
new palnt
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
potting
How often do you water the plant:
3x?week
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
6
How long since you planted it:
20 years
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
yes, Palms spikes
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
nine
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Answer:
Hi Gary, please send more info. What does “start” mean? You say that it is a “new plant” that you have had for “20 years”…please help me to understand. Don