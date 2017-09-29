Don’s Expert Answers: How to starte new Kentia palms

Question From:
Gary Sharp in San Diego, San Diego International

Nature of problem:
How to starte new Kentia palms

Type of Plant (if known):
Kentia Palm

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
new palnt

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
potting

How often do you water the plant:
3x?week

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
6

How long since you planted it:
20 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
yes, Palms spikes

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:
nine

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Answer:
Hi Gary, please send more info. What does “start” mean? You say that it is a “new plant” that you have had for “20 years”…please help me to understand. Don

