Don’s Expert Answers: Recently bought a tree fern, next day still in the pot it cam in, leave started to wither, now one week on everything is brown and it looks dead.

Question From:

Hylton Conradie in Wakerley , Brisbane Queensland

Nature of problem:

Recently bought a tree fern, next day still in the pot it cam in, leave started to wither, now one week on everything is brown and it looks dead.

Type of Plant (if known):

Australian tree fern cyathea cooperi

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Turned brown?

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Potting mix

How often do you water the plant:

Every other day. We have had quite a bit of rain this week

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

Not many, in shade all day

How long since you planted it:

Have not planters yet

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Just a sprinkle of Bunnings fertiliser – once

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Pot

What other treatments have you given the plant:

None

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Plant seeming to be dying.

Answer:

Hi Hylton. It is very hard to see much in the photo, but your plant appears to have dried out after purchase. Keep the water up to it and it should recover. I would immerse the whole pot in a larger trough for about 45 minutes to force water into the potting mix. Good luck, Don