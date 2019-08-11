Don’s Expert Answers: Friend gave me some strappy delicate pale blue and white folower lilly? What is it and does it like full sun

Question From:

in Kariong, Kariong New South Wales

Nature of problem:

Friend gave me some strappy delicate pale blue and white folower lilly? What is it and does it like full sun

Type of Plant (if known):

as above

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

NIL

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

loam

How often do you water the plant:

winter once week, summer daily

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

6-8

How long since you planted it:

a few hours ago

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

No

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors,

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

in temporary ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

n/a

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Hello Don, hope you are well! 🙂 a neighbour gave me some strappy clump like lilies(?) which have roots on them. She doesn’t know what the plant is but it has very delicate pale blue and white flowers which come off the stems. Do you know what it could be? Having trouble with camera to download ..probably bcos at 68 years old Im not doing it right!! lol. If you know what it could be can I put them in full northwest sun, partly shaded by a bush,.

Thanks Don for your help.

Kind regards

Pauline

Answer:

Sorry Pauline, I need photo/s to be able to help you. Don