Don’s Expert Answers: Can ornamental grapevine be grown in a pot

Question From:
Janet in Henley Beach South, Adelaide South Australia
Nature of problem:
Can ornamental grapevine be grown in a pot
Type of Plant (if known):
Ornamental grapevine
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
None
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Nu Earth potting mix
How often do you water the plant:
Weekly
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
Full sun
How long since you planted it:
3 weeks
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
No, no yet
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Pot
What other treatments have you given the plant:
None
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Hi, we are wondering if this vine will thrive in a pot. We are wanting it to cover a 7x2m pergola (we have 2 plants in pots)
Or do they need to be planted in the ground?
Many thanks for your advice.
Answer:
Hi Janet, No plant grown in a pot can grow over a pergola. They always need to be planted in the ground – no matter how far away the ground is. I hope this helps, Don.