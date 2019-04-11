Don’s Expert Answers: Can ornamental grapevine be grown in a pot

Question From:

Janet in Henley Beach South, Adelaide South Australia

Nature of problem:

Can ornamental grapevine be grown in a pot

Type of Plant (if known):

Ornamental grapevine

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

None

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Nu Earth potting mix

How often do you water the plant:

Weekly

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

Full sun

How long since you planted it:

3 weeks

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

No, no yet

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Pot

What other treatments have you given the plant:

None

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Hi, we are wondering if this vine will thrive in a pot. We are wanting it to cover a 7x2m pergola (we have 2 plants in pots)

Or do they need to be planted in the ground?

Many thanks for your advice.

Answer:

Hi Janet, No plant grown in a pot can grow over a pergola. They always need to be planted in the ground – no matter how far away the ground is. I hope this helps, Don.