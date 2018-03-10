Don’s Expert Answers: Can I plant wisteria?

Question From:

Claudia Lau in Collingwood, Melbourne Victoria

Nature of problem:

Can I plant wisteria?

Type of Plant (if known):

Wisteria

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

–

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Appears to be a sandy mixture under pavement

How often do you water the plant:

–

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

6

How long since you planted it:

Not planted yet

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

–

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoor

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

–

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

I would like to plant Wisteria to climb up the outside of the building where the two pots are in the image attached. We have cut a small hole and the soil appears to be very sandy.

-Would we need to dig up that sand and put soil and compost in?

-Would the roots damage potential pipes underneath?

-Is it possible to grow Wisteria in this environment setting?

-Will I need to train the wisteria?

Answer:

Hi Claudia, Wisteria grows almost anywhere in cooler climates, and sandy soil is not a problem. Wisterias roots don’t usually cause problems. Wisterias need a lattice or wires to grow on – they cannot stick to a wall by themselves. If you are permitted, I would construct a pergola-like structure over your windows that matches the balcony structures above. If you are allowed to dig a hole in the paving, do it by all means as no plant can grow very large in a pot. Yes, adding compost would help. Don