Don’s Expert Answers: Can I plant wisteria?

Claudia Lau in Collingwood, Melbourne Victoria

Wisteria

Appears to be a sandy mixture under pavement

6

Not planted yet

Outdoor

Ground

I would like to plant Wisteria to climb up the outside of the building where the two pots are in the image attached. We have cut a small hole and the soil appears to be very sandy.
-Would we need to dig up that sand and put soil and compost in?
-Would the roots damage potential pipes underneath?
-Is it possible to grow Wisteria in this environment setting?
-Will I need to train the wisteria?

Hi Claudia, Wisteria grows almost anywhere in cooler climates, and sandy soil is not a problem. Wisterias roots don’t usually cause problems. Wisterias need a lattice or wires to grow on – they cannot stick to a wall by themselves. If you are permitted, I would construct a pergola-like structure over your windows that matches the balcony structures above. If you are allowed to dig a hole in the paving, do it by all means as no plant can grow very large in a pot. Yes, adding compost would help. Don

