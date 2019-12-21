Don’s Expert Answers: Can Gingko (maidenhair tree) be kept in a pot?

Question From:

in SWANPOOL, SWANPOOL Victoria

Nature of problem:

Can Gingko (maidenhair tree) be kept in a pot?

Type of Plant (if known):

Gingko Tree

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

no symptoms

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Potting Mix

How often do you water the plant:

When needed

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

all day

How long since you planted it:

Not sure was given to me as a gift

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

not sure

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

pot

What other treatments have you given the plant:

none

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

I have been given a Gingko tree as a gift and want to know if it will survive if I keep it in a pot or if it has to be planted in the ground?

Answer:

Yes it should be OK. Ginkgos do best in the ground, so give it a large tub about the size of a wine cask. Don