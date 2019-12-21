Don’s Expert Answers: Can Gingko (maidenhair tree) be kept in a pot?

Question From:
in SWANPOOL, SWANPOOL Victoria
Can Gingko (maidenhair tree) be kept in a pot?
Gingko Tree
no symptoms
Potting Mix
When needed
all day
Not sure was given to me as a gift
not sure
outdoors
pot
none
I have been given a Gingko tree as a gift and want to know if it will survive if I keep it in a pot or if it has to be planted in the ground?
Answer:
Yes it should be OK. Ginkgos do best in the ground, so give it a large tub about the size of a wine cask. Don