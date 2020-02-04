Don’s Expert Answers: Can capital pears grow in shade

Question From:

in Glenelg East, Adelaide South Australia

Can capital pears grow in shade

Capital pear

Can

Loam

N/A

Zero direct sunlight

Not yet

Not yet

Outdoors

ground

N/A

I have a spot in my garden that does not receive direct sunlight and I want to grow large screening plants (to screen shed) that do not have invasive roots, will the Capital pear grow here or what would you recommend of similar look.

Regards,

Jeff A

Answer:

Sorry Jeff, but trees need sun. I would consider a screen of blueboard or similar, which you can paint a fashionable colour or a lattice-work to grow a climber on. But even climbers need sun. Or you could dress up your shed to look really nice. EG consider cladding it in western red cedar or even bamboo screening. Best of all, there are stunning garden shed kits that look awesome: Google ‘Best garden shed images’. Don