Don’s Expert Answers: Callistemon

Question From:
Bronwen leboutillier in MOUNT OSSA, MOUNT OSSA Queensland
Nature of problem:
Callistemon
Type of Plant (if known):
No illness
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Nil
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Clay/loam
How often do you water the plant:
Weekly
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
12
How long since you planted it:
6 months
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
Yes aus native
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoor
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Grounf
What other treatments have you given the plant:
Seasol
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
I bought this Callistemon called Bronwen and have not seen another. I would like to get another, but cannot find a supplier. The plant is going fine. Appreciate your help Don.
Answer:
Hi Bronwen, Garden express do sell this plant, but they are currently out of stock. The best idea would be to place a back order with them. Don