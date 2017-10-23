Don’s Expert Answers: Callistemon

Question From:

Bronwen leboutillier in MOUNT OSSA, MOUNT OSSA Queensland

Nature of problem:

Callistemon

Type of Plant (if known):

No illness

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Nil

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Clay/loam

How often do you water the plant:

Weekly

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

12

How long since you planted it:

6 months

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Yes aus native

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoor

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Grounf

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Seasol

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

I bought this Callistemon called Bronwen and have not seen another. I would like to get another, but cannot find a supplier. The plant is going fine. Appreciate your help Don.

Answer:

Hi Bronwen, Garden express do sell this plant, but they are currently out of stock. The best idea would be to place a back order with them. Don

Comments