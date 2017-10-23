Don’s Expert Answers: Callistemon

Bronwen leboutillier in MOUNT OSSA, Queensland

Callistemon

No illness

Nil

Clay/loam

Weekly

12

6 months

Yes aus native

Outdoor

Grounf

Seasol

I bought this Callistemon called Bronwen and have not seen another. I would like to get another, but cannot find a supplier. The plant is going fine. Appreciate your help Don.

Answer:
Hi Bronwen, Garden express do sell this plant, but they are currently out of stock. The best idea would be to place a back order with them. Don

