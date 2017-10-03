Don’s Expert Answers: Buying a tree to comply iwth Ryde Council rules

Question From:
Patricia Shannon in Ryde, Sydney New South Wales
Nature of problem:
Buying a tree to comply iwth Ryde Council rules
Type of Plant (if known):
Water Gum
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
not appliclable
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
not applicable
How often do you water the plant:
not applicable
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
not applicable
How long since you planted it:
not applicable
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
not applicable
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
outdoor
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
in the ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
not applicable
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
We have been told by Ryde Council we have to buy a Water Gum tree to “donate” to a park to comply with their rules after removing a tree on our strata property (approved by them).
I cannot seem to find any nursery that stocks these – it has to be one at a minimum of 25 litres.
Can you suggest where we can get this tree in Sydney?
Answer:
Hi Patricia, Wirreanda nursery @ 7 Wirreanda Rd N. Ingleside (near the Baha’i temple) stock the water gum, Tristaniopsis laurina. Don