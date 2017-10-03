Don’s Expert Answers: Buying a tree to comply iwth Ryde Council rules

Question From:

Patricia Shannon in Ryde, Sydney New South Wales

Nature of problem:

Buying a tree to comply iwth Ryde Council rules

Type of Plant (if known):

Water Gum

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

not appliclable

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

not applicable

How often do you water the plant:

not applicable

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

not applicable

How long since you planted it:

not applicable

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

not applicable

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoor

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

in the ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

not applicable

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

We have been told by Ryde Council we have to buy a Water Gum tree to “donate” to a park to comply with their rules after removing a tree on our strata property (approved by them).

I cannot seem to find any nursery that stocks these – it has to be one at a minimum of 25 litres.

Can you suggest where we can get this tree in Sydney?

Answer:

Hi Patricia, Wirreanda nursery @ 7 Wirreanda Rd N. Ingleside (near the Baha’i temple) stock the water gum, Tristaniopsis laurina. Don

Comments