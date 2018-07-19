Don’s Expert Answers: Council have hacked at my jacaranda roots when replacing concrete pavement today

Question From:
Bernadette in Bossley park, Sydney New South Wales

Nature of problem:
Council have hacked at my jacaranda roots when replacing concrete pavement today

Type of Plant (if known):
Jacaranda

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
No illness

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Clay

How often do you water the plant:
Not often

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
10

How long since you planted it:
25 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
No

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoor

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:
Nothing .

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Answer:
Hi Bernadette, All should be fine, but if we get a dry period over this Spring or Summer, put a sprinkler on it for 1 hour each week. Don

Related Articles