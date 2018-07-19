Don’s Expert Answers: Council have hacked at my jacaranda roots when replacing concrete pavement today

Question From:

Bernadette in Bossley park, Sydney New South Wales

Nature of problem:

Council have hacked at my jacaranda roots when replacing concrete pavement today

Type of Plant (if known):

Jacaranda

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

No illness

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Clay

How often do you water the plant:

Not often

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

10

How long since you planted it:

25 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

No

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoor

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Nothing .

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Answer:

Hi Bernadette, All should be fine, but if we get a dry period over this Spring or Summer, put a sprinkler on it for 1 hour each week. Don