Don’s Expert Answers: Council have hacked at my jacaranda roots when replacing concrete pavement today

Question From:
Bernadette in Bossley park, Sydney New South Wales
Nature of problem:
Council have hacked at my jacaranda roots when replacing concrete pavement today
Type of Plant (if known):
Jacaranda
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
No illness
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Clay
How often do you water the plant:
Not often
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
10
How long since you planted it:
25 years
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
No
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoor
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
Nothing .
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Answer:
Hi Bernadette, All should be fine, but if we get a dry period over this Spring or Summer, put a sprinkler on it for 1 hour each week. Don