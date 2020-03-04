Don’s Expert Answers: brown leaves on one little gem magnolia others planted in same soil this sick one is located at end of a row

Question From:
in mornington, melbourne Victoria
Nature of problem:
brown leaves on one little gem magnolia others planted in same soil this sick one is located at end of a row
Type of Plant (if known):
little gem magnolia
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
plant is still alive but leaves have turned brown and falling off
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
sandy loam
How often do you water the plant:
as required …do the finger test
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
8 hours
How long since you planted it:
4 years
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
a couple of weeks back with charlie carp and eco hydrate
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
in ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
none
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
I have 13 other trees that appear to be ok that are planted in the same location along a fence line this is at the end of the row it is well drained and was going gang busters as with the others
Answer:
Not enough info to be able to help you Gary. A photo would have helped a lot. Dig a hole near the trunk to see if it is dry or wet. If dry, use a soil wetting agent. If wet look for a source of the water and divert it if possible. If nothing turns up, buy a replacement plant. Don