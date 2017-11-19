Don’s Expert Answers: Unhappy Camalia sasanqua Jennifer Susans – We planted a row of 13 Jennifer Susans 2 years ago & they have never taken off. Have lost 5 & the majority of those remaining are very spindly. They have flowered once.

Question From:
Sue Waller in Bulimba, Brisbane Queensland
Unhappy Camalia sasanqua Jennifer Susans – We planted a row of 13 Jennifer Susans 2 years ago & they have never taken off. Have lost 5 & the majority of those remaining are very spindly. They have flowered once.
Very spindly, die-back, some have died all together, very little new growth ever
Good qualitÿ soil & the landscapers who planted the garden originally have been back & checked the ph etc
Winter 2-3 times/week, summer 4 times
Dappled sun 1-3 hours
2 year
Camelia fertiliser, dynmic lifter, chicken poo several times per year
Outdoors
Ground
Seesol on leaves & roots, light prune
Should we give up. Would Brazilian Plume Flower work in this climate in the shady spot. we feel we have tried everything with the camlias.
Hi Sue, The photo with your query was not clear enough for me to diagnose what has gone wrong, so I am not very able to help. However, 1-3 hours of dappled light for a sasanqua camellia is not enough. Sasanqua camellias are OK in Brisbane’s climate. Justicia carnea (Brazilian plume flower) would be a far better choice. Don.