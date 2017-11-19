Don’s Expert Answers: Unhappy Camalia sasanqua Jennifer Susans – We planted a row of 13 Jennifer Susans 2 years ago & they have never taken off. Have lost 5 & the majority of those remaining are very spindly. They have flowered once.

Question From:

Sue Waller in Bulimba, Brisbane Queensland

Unhappy Camalia sasanqua Jennifer Susans – We planted a row of 13 Jennifer Susans 2 years ago & they have never taken off. Have lost 5 & the majority of those remaining are very spindly. They have flowered once.

Very spindly, die-back, some have died all together, very little new growth ever

Good qualitÿ soil & the landscapers who planted the garden originally have been back & checked the ph etc

Winter 2-3 times/week, summer 4 times

Dappled sun 1-3 hours

2 year

Camelia fertiliser, dynmic lifter, chicken poo several times per year

Outdoors

Ground

Seesol on leaves & roots, light prune

Should we give up. Would Brazilian Plume Flower work in this climate in the shady spot. we feel we have tried everything with the camlias.

Answer:

Hi Sue, The photo with your query was not clear enough for me to diagnose what has gone wrong, so I am not very able to help. However, 1-3 hours of dappled light for a sasanqua camellia is not enough. Sasanqua camellias are OK in Brisbane’s climate. Justicia carnea (Brazilian plume flower) would be a far better choice. Don.

