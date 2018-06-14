Don’s Expert Answers: box hedging plants

Question From:

Pauline in Lemon Tree Passage, Lemon Tree Passage New South Wales

box hedging plants

box hedging plants

nil

sandy/loam

winter once week, summer daily

6-8

10 years

no

outdoors

ground

regular trimming sides and top trimmed to fence height

Hi Don, first of all thank you for the quick response to getting out the miniature mulberry tree out at the front of the house and at 66 yrs old I’m sure I can dig it out!!.

One last question, at the back garden there is a row of fence height box plants..We have a SMALL narrow back yard and find the box hedging dominates along the side the neighbouring fence line. There are approximately 8 of the boxed hedge plants with a thickness of about a metre width.. Can I dig these box plants out easily? If I can, we will need one screening plant to block out the neighbours window which looks into our back yard. what plant do you suggest. Height about 4 -6 metres preferable with softness and with flowers. Back is SW facing. Thanks Don

Hi Pauline, You can safely move the box plants between now and mid September. This will be a fairly big job – maybe get some young person to help you. Water them in very well. A sasanqua camellia might be a good privacy plant. ‘Star Above Star’ is a good variety ith palest pink flowers. Get a well advanced one to save time – it is well worth spending the extra money. Don