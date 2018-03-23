Don’s Expert Answers: Trees or Hedging to plant in the raised planter

Question From:

Aravind in Greensborough, Melbourne Victoria

Nature of problem:

Trees or Hedging to plant in the raised planter

Type of Plant (if known):

everygreen trees/ hedging

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

n/a

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Garden soil

How often do you water the plant:

everyday

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

No Sunlight in the winter and 4-5 sunlight in the summer

How long since you planted it:

not plantet yet

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Yes organic compost with soil

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoor

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Raised plater

What other treatments have you given the plant:

no

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

I am looking for evergreen tree/hedging that can plant in the raised planter to hide the boundary wall. We will get sunlight in that areas 5-6 hours in the summer and no sunlight in the winter. Could you please suggest some trees or hedging for this areas. Also, I need to be mightful of the root system that doesn’t want to damage the neighbour’s wall.

Answer:

Sorry Aravind, but there is nowhere near enough information there for me to be able to help you. I strongly suggest that you get local advice including a site visit from a landscaper or horticulturist to assess what can be done. Don