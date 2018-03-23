Don’s Expert Answers: Trees or Hedging to plant in the raised planter

Question From:
Aravind in Greensborough, Melbourne Victoria
Trees or Hedging to plant in the raised planter
everygreen trees/ hedging
n/a
Garden soil
everyday
No Sunlight in the winter and 4-5 sunlight in the summer
not plantet yet
Yes organic compost with soil
outdoor
Raised plater
no
I am looking for evergreen tree/hedging that can plant in the raised planter to hide the boundary wall. We will get sunlight in that areas 5-6 hours in the summer and no sunlight in the winter. Could you please suggest some trees or hedging for this areas. Also, I need to be mightful of the root system that doesn’t want to damage the neighbour’s wall.
Answer:
Sorry Aravind, but there is nowhere near enough information there for me to be able to help you. I strongly suggest that you get local advice including a site visit from a landscaper or horticulturist to assess what can be done. Don