Don’s Expert Answers: Agave pups on flower stalk

Question From:
in HILBERT, HILBERT Western Australia
Nature of problem:
Agave pups on flower stalk
Type of Plant (if known):
Agave attenuata
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Not illness
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Sandy
How often do you water the plant:
Irregularly
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
12
How long since you planted it:
Unsure
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
No
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
None
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Hello,
My agave attenuata flowered last year, now all the flowers have gone and we have a bunch of pups growing at the end of the flower stalk. What to do? How to split them off the stalk? When? Tried to upload a pic but it’s not working 😬
Regards,
Deanne
Answer:
Hi Deanne? Cut them off whenever you like and strike them in small pots of potting mix. Don