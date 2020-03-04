Don’s Expert Answers: Agave pups on flower stalk

Question From:

in HILBERT, HILBERT Western Australia

Nature of problem:

Agave pups on flower stalk

Type of Plant (if known):

Agave attenuata

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Not illness

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Sandy

How often do you water the plant:

Irregularly

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

12

How long since you planted it:

Unsure

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

No

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

None

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Hello,

My agave attenuata flowered last year, now all the flowers have gone and we have a bunch of pups growing at the end of the flower stalk. What to do? How to split them off the stalk? When? Tried to upload a pic but it’s not working 😬

Regards,

Deanne

Answer:

Hi Deanne? Cut them off whenever you like and strike them in small pots of potting mix. Don