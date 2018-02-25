Don’s Expert Answers: I have a 16 year old Xanadu that was so huge that I couldn’t cover for a rare freeze. I am down to a stalk (diameter 4 inches) and have cut off the rotted part. Will it come back?

Question From:

Ruth Raun in Houston, Houston, Texas New South Wales

Nature of problem:

I have a 16 year old Xanadu that was so huge that I couldn’t cover for a rare freeze. I am down to a stalk (diameter 4 inches) and have cut off the rotted part. Will it come back?

Type of Plant (if known):

Xanadu Philodendrum

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

The stalk is woody and shows no sign of life now for about a month.

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

its good

How often do you water the plant:

as needed

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

varies

How long since you planted it:

16 yeas ago it was a houseplant

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

no

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

none

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

We seldom have a freeze in winter, and previously the plant could be covered, but this year, it was too large.

Answer:

Hi Ruth, What a catastrophe! Nonetheless, it may well recover. A photo would have helped me so much. Leave the plant alone now, except for covering up what is left of it until the weather warms up again. Do not remove any more dead bits as they help insulate the plant during cold weather. Philodendrons often recover quite well after disasters. Good luck. Don