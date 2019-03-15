Don’s Expert Answers: are agave attenuata poisonous to sheep

Question From:
Sheryl Douglas in Swanson, Swanson International
Nature of problem:
are agave attenuata poisonous to sheep
Answer:
Hi Sheryl, Te leaves of that agave iare claimed to be poisonous if eaten, but I have no personal knowledge of it. Don’t risk it is my advice. Don