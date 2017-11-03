Don’s Expert Answers: Wanting to know how to remove large agave attenuata.

Question From:

Debbie Cassidy in rochedale, brisbane Queensland

Nature of problem:

Wanting to know how to remove large agave attenuata.

Type of Plant (if known):

Agave Attenuata

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

none

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

clay

How often do you water the plant:

when it rains

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

8hrs

How long since you planted it:

dont know

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

no

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

In the ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

none

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

I have a lot of these large plants and want to remove them but they are very prickly.

Answer:

Hi Debbie, Agave attenuata is relatively smallish and non-prickly. I guess that you have another agave or yucca that has nasty sharp-pointed leaves. Removal is not too difficult. Put on leather gardening gloves and safety goggles, and with secateurs, cut off all spines on the tips of the leaves. Then saw off each leaf near the base. Use a spade ,an axe and a mattock to grub out the stump. The stumps from one species if yucca are fermented and used to make Tequila. Don

