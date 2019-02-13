Don’s Expert Answers: Advice on moving an established mandarin tree

Question From:
Lisa Paul in Moama, Moama New South Wales
Nature of problem:
Advice on moving an established mandarin tree
Type of Plant (if known):
Mandarin tree
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Not sure
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Clay
How often do you water the plant:
2 times a week
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
8
How long since you planted it:
Not sure
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
No
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
Ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
None
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Want to know if an established mandarin tree can be moved from one part of the garden to another. If so, when is the best time of the year to move it and best method, thanks
Answer:
Hi Lisa, Citrus move fairly easily in August. I would have sent you more info but size etc is missing. Maybe look up “moving large plants” on the Burkes Backyard website.