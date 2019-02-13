Don’s Expert Answers: Advice on moving an established mandarin tree

Question From:

Lisa Paul in Moama, Moama New South Wales

Nature of problem:

Advice on moving an established mandarin tree

Type of Plant (if known):

Mandarin tree

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Not sure

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Clay

How often do you water the plant:

2 times a week

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

8

How long since you planted it:

Not sure

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

No

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

None

Other Comments:

Want to know if an established mandarin tree can be moved from one part of the garden to another. If so, when is the best time of the year to move it and best method, thanks

Answer:

Hi Lisa, Citrus move fairly easily in August. I would have sent you more info but size etc is missing. Maybe look up “moving large plants” on the Burkes Backyard website.