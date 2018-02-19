Don’s Expert Answers: Unable to transplant an established plum blossom tree.

Question From:

Bess Lee in San Bruno, San Bruno International

Nature of problem:

Unable to transplant an established plum blossom tree.

Type of Plant (if known):

Plum blossom tree

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

None.

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Potting mix type.

How often do you water the plant:

None

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

6 hours of sunshine.

How long since you planted it:

50 years.

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

None.

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors.

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

In the ground.

What other treatments have you given the plant:

None.

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Dear BurkesBackyard,

In 1965, my father planted a plum blossom tree. However, the overgrown fir tree next door blotted out all sunshine. After 38 years, the fir tree was finally chopped down. Sunshine filled our yard. After 40 years, an April breeze lifted white blossoms into the air and later plums grew. I am planning to sell the house. I don’t think I can uproot this 50+ year old tree. Is it possible to have a professional remove a large branch/portion of the tree to be replanted into the ground?

Thank you for your time.

Sincerely,

Bess Lee

Answer:

Hi Bess, I found out that San Bruno is near San Francisco in the USA. Just Google “Tree relocation in San Bruno” or ” Tree transplanting in San Bruno” and you can select a Qualified Arborist to do the job. There are machines called Tree Spades that drive up to a tree and dig it up in a few minutes. This is best dine in Winter or in the first week or two of Spring while the tree is still dormant. These tree relocation teams need easy vehicular access to the tree. They can inspect your tree and give you a quote. Don