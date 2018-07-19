Don’s Expert Answers: 1/3rd of 2 year old Callistermon seems covered in a rust like substance (over the leaves) which appears to be killing the branches that are infected.

Question From:

Chad in Subiaco, Perth Western Australia

Nature of problem:

1/3rd of 2 year old Callistermon seems covered in a rust like substance (over the leaves) which appears to be killing the branches that are infected.

Type of Plant (if known):

Callistemon

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Reddy purple blotches over 1/3rds of the tree’s leaves

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

sandy

How often do you water the plant:

not in winter (currently winter here)

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

10ish in winter

How long since you planted it:

2 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

Slow release native fertiliser every 6 months. Last time was the start of Autumn (Autumn and Spring)

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoor

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

In the ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

none

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

1/3 of young Callistemon tree’s leaves are dying (yellowing) and have reddish purple dots over them (shown in photo). Does the tree have a disease? Thank you for any help Don.

Answer:

Hi Chad, Thanks for the photos. This looks like Myrtle Rust, a fungal disease of gum trees, tea trees, lillypillies etc. Usually bottlebrushes are resistant to it, so some other issue is at play here. Too little light, not enough water etc will be at play. You can spray with Mancozeb Plus, but you must try to locate the real underlying cultural problem. Don