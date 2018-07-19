Don’s Expert Answers: Yukkas and house and paths.

Question From:
alannah bates in traralgon, Traralgon Victoria
Nature of problem:
Yukkas and house and paths.
Type of Plant (if known):
Yukka , just normal ones, not elephantine.
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
none
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
loamy
How often do you water the plant:
dont
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
morning only
How long since you planted it:
about 6 months
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
no
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
in the ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
none
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
I am concerned that the yukkas may damagae the house and the concrete paths, am I concerned over nothing? Thankyou for the tie you take to answer.
Answer:
Hi Alannah, In general Yuccas’ roots pose no great problems for houses. If the path is well built, it should be OK too. Only a thin, fragile path will be at risk. Without a photo I can’t tell you much more. Don