Don’s Expert Answers: Yukkas and house and paths.

Question From:

alannah bates in traralgon, Traralgon Victoria

Nature of problem:

Yukkas and house and paths.

Type of Plant (if known):

Yukka , just normal ones, not elephantine.

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

none

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

loamy

How often do you water the plant:

dont

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

morning only

How long since you planted it:

about 6 months

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

no

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

in the ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

none

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

I am concerned that the yukkas may damagae the house and the concrete paths, am I concerned over nothing? Thankyou for the tie you take to answer.

Answer:

Hi Alannah, In general Yuccas’ roots pose no great problems for houses. If the path is well built, it should be OK too. Only a thin, fragile path will be at risk. Without a photo I can’t tell you much more. Don