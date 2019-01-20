Don’s Expert Answers: Young plant is dying and wanting to transplant from ground to pot instead

Question From:

Jann in Prospect, Adelaide South Australia

Nature of problem:

Young plant is dying and wanting to transplant from ground to pot instead

Type of Plant (if known):

Teddy Bear magnolia

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

leaves browning & no new growth

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

unsure

How often do you water the plant:

every 3 days

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

more than 10hours

How long since you planted it:

over a year

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

yes, powerfeed & seasol & diluted chicken poo tea, alternating every month

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors, hot and windy

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

as above

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Since it has been planted it has never flourished. About 2 weeks ago the new leaves were green & looked good however noticed something had been eating it and now its all brown and dying.

We were told that this doesnt do too well in the ground and advised to grow in a pot instead. Wanting to know if it is still salvageable and if it should stay in the ground or moved to a pot. If moved to a pot, when is the best time to do it?

Was unable to upload file due to error message.

Answer:

Hi Jann, Gee a photo of the patient would have helped. Putting it back into a pot will not help, in fact it will probably kill it. The advice that Magnolia ‘Teddy Bear’ grows better in a pot is silly and incorrect. You almost certainly have a water-repelling soil. Get some Saturaid and spread it around the soil near the plant, and hand-water it in thoroughly for 10 minutes. Then, water the plant with a sprinkler twice a week for 30 minutes each time. Without seeing the plant, this is the best advice that I can give you. Don