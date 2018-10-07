Don’s Expert Answers: Young buds drying out and dying

Question From:

Myriam in Caversham , Perth Western Australia

Young buds drying out and dying

Apricot

Young leaves dying

Loam

2x per week

8hours approx

4 years

Manure, compost, blood and bone, sprinkle of magnesium

Outdoor

In the ground

None

My apricot tree started to come out of winter dormancy and flowers, buds and fruits started forming. Out of the blue, all flowers, new leaves have dried out and the tree is now bare. I’ve broken off a few branches and they are still green so the tree is still alive. It’s right next to a nectarine tree that I’ve treated the same way but in comparison, the nectarine tree is covered in small fruits. I had applied a sprinkle of epsom salt a couple of weeks prior. The tree is normally very productive.

Hi Myriam, I am not sure what is wrong with your apricot, but it looks like it is dying or dead. It is likely to be either root rot or just drying out at some stage. All that you can do is water it well and then wait and see what happens. Good luck. Don