Don’s Expert Answers: Wounds in bark

Question From:

Robyn Williamson in Bombira, Mudgee New South Wales

Nature of problem:

Wounds in bark

Type of Plant (if known):

Ginko Biloba

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Deep wounds in the trunk

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Heavy clay but planted in compost

How often do you water the plant:

periodically

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

totally exposed

How long since you planted it:

3 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

7 weeks ago with liquid Thrive

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

Outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

Ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

Nil, just noticed the wounds.

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Devastated and astonished. Cannot imagine what has caused this. Help urgently needed

Answer:

Hi Robyn, Watering “periodically” may be the cause. There is very little detail in your question. You didn’t mention if the plant has any live leaves, for example. My guess is that during the last drought, you didn’t keep the water up to it, It is now probably beyond help. Sorry, Don