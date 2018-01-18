Don’s Expert Answers: Thick slabs of bark coming off Jacaranda tree.

Question From:

Colin Makin in Burpengary, Burpengary Queensland

Nature of problem:

Thick slabs of bark coming off Jacaranda tree.

Type of Plant (if known):

Jacaranda

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Bark coming off

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Clay

How often do you water the plant:

When it rains.

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

Full sun all day.

How long since you planted it:

40 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

No

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

No

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

in the ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

None

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Answer:

Hi Colin, I have never seen or heard of this happening. If the bark underneath the old bark appears grey and the same as the old bark, then all should be OK. Fertilise the tree with citrus or rose food and water it with a sprinkler for 1 hour each week until the hot spell is over..about March. Good luck, Don