Don’s Expert Answers: Wonderful plant impossible to find

Question From:
in Southbank, Melbourne Victoria

Wonderful plant impossible to find

Leaves are soft

Untried

Untried

Untried

Untried

Untried

Untried

Untried

Untried

Untried

I have been trying to find the delightfuAustralian native African Violet look a like Boea hygroscopica without sucess and I am hoping someone might have some information I haven’t been able to find.

Answer:
Try Neilsen’s Native Plant Nursery in Loganholm Brisbane. Don

