Don’s Expert Answers: Wonderful plant impossible to find

Question From:
in Southbank, Melbourne Victoria
Nature of problem:
Wonderful plant impossible to find
Type of Plant (if known):
Leaves are soft
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
How often do you water the plant:
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
How long since you planted it:
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
What other treatments have you given the plant:
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
I have been trying to find the delightfuAustralian native African Violet look a like Boea hygroscopica without sucess and I am hoping someone might have some information I haven’t been able to find.
Answer:
Try Neilsen’s Native Plant Nursery in Loganholm Brisbane. Don