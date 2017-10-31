Don’s Expert Answers: skinny raised built in garden bed by a concrete pool

Question From:

kacey Evans in perth, perth Western Australia

Nature of problem:

skinny raised built in garden bed by a concrete pool

Type of Plant (if known):

looking for the Japanese look of bamboo

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

NA

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

will be potting mix but its currently empty

How often do you water the plant:

we have a sweeping water system in place

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

no more than 8h

How long since you planted it:

NA

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

NA

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

in the ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

NA

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Hi there,

We are having difficulty finding suitable plants that wont damage the pool long term.

I was recommended against bamboo due the the tight space between the pool & retaining wall (50cm) .

We were hoping for plants that would give us the Japanese feel like bamboo or even a small Sakura?? Do you have any suggestions?

Kind regards,

Kacey

Answer:

Hi Kacey, I can’t work it out. If the plants are to be planted into a trough that is a brick and a half wide, you are courting disaster. You really need expert advice from a landscaper. Sorry that I can’t be of more help.

Don

