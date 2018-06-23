Don’s Expert Answers: When is the best time to trim Golden Diosma’s and does this help them to flower better

Question From:
Jan Williams in Summerhill, Launceston Tasmania
Nature of problem:
When is the best time to trim Golden Diosma’s and does this help them to flower better
Type of Plant (if known):
Golden Diosma
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
no problems, looks very healthy
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
loam
How often do you water the plant:
when needed
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
most of the day
How long since you planted it:
many year ago
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
seasol
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
in the ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
none
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Answer:
Hi Jan, As with almost all plants, you can prune any diosma whenever you like. Many diosmas are grown into a round shape and are trimmed every month or so. For optimum flowering in all plants (except fruiting plants), prune straight after flowering. For extra-dense growth and flowering on diosmas, lightly prune the new growth by about half, two or three times during the growing season…Don