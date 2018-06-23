Don’s Expert Answers: When is the best time to trim Golden Diosma’s and does this help them to flower better

Question From:

Jan Williams in Summerhill, Launceston Tasmania

Nature of problem:

When is the best time to trim Golden Diosma’s and does this help them to flower better

Type of Plant (if known):

Golden Diosma

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

no problems, looks very healthy

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

loam

How often do you water the plant:

when needed

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

most of the day

How long since you planted it:

many year ago

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

seasol

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

in the ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

none

Answer:

Hi Jan, As with almost all plants, you can prune any diosma whenever you like. Many diosmas are grown into a round shape and are trimmed every month or so. For optimum flowering in all plants (except fruiting plants), prune straight after flowering. For extra-dense growth and flowering on diosmas, lightly prune the new growth by about half, two or three times during the growing season…Don