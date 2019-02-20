Don’s Expert Answers: Kennedia nigricans does not flower

Question From:

Bill Cowe in Helena Valley, Perth Western Australia

Nature of problem:

Kennedia nigricans does not flower

Type of Plant (if known):

Climber vigorous leaves ok but never flowers

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

Does not flower

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

Baileys soil improver and loamy soil

How often do you water the plant:

daily by trickle irrigation

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

+/- 8 hours

How long since you planted it:

4 years

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

osmocote slow release and seasol, also dosed with potash on advice of local nursery. PH tested and is neutral.

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdoors

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

as above

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Several planted along fence mostly full sun daily, watered daily, very vigorous with new tendrils everywhere daily. Pruned in attempt to “kick start” flowering. Local nursery at a loss to understand why no flowers.

Do flowers come from the new growth tendrils or elsewhere ? Sorry I am a new gardener having spent my working life at sea.

Answer:

Hi Bill, Kennedyas are mostly ground-growing plants suited to semi-shaded areas. They usually flower in their first year from seed. All that I can guess is that you are over-fertilising them. They prefer rather tough conditions and over-fertilising might just send them into a major growth spurt. Try some neglect. Don