Don’s Expert Answers: Kennedia nigricans does not flower

Question From:
Bill Cowe in Helena Valley, Perth Western Australia
Nature of problem:
Kennedia nigricans does not flower
Type of Plant (if known):
Climber vigorous leaves ok but never flowers
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
Does not flower
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
Baileys soil improver and loamy soil
How often do you water the plant:
daily by trickle irrigation
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
+/- 8 hours
How long since you planted it:
4 years
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
osmocote slow release and seasol, also dosed with potash on advice of local nursery. PH tested and is neutral.
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
outdoors
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
as above
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
Several planted along fence mostly full sun daily, watered daily, very vigorous with new tendrils everywhere daily. Pruned in attempt to “kick start” flowering. Local nursery at a loss to understand why no flowers.
Do flowers come from the new growth tendrils or elsewhere ? Sorry I am a new gardener having spent my working life at sea.
Answer:
Hi Bill, Kennedyas are mostly ground-growing plants suited to semi-shaded areas. They usually flower in their first year from seed. All that I can guess is that you are over-fertilising them. They prefer rather tough conditions and over-fertilising might just send them into a major growth spurt. Try some neglect. Don