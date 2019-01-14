Don’s Expert Answers: Want to buy “Gardenia augusta’Radicans'” and “Grevillea’Grassfire'” Seeds

Question From:
Bingyang Zhoou in Eight Mile Plains, Brisbane Queensland
Nature of problem:
Want to buy “Gardenia augusta’Radicans'” and “Grevillea’Grassfire'” Seeds
Type of Plant (if known):
groundcover
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
N/A
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
normal
How often do you water the plant:
N/A
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
8
How long since you planted it:
N/A
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
N/A
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
outdorrs
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
ground
What other treatments have you given the plant:
N/A
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
I read your article about “ground cover” at https://www.burkesbackyard.com.au/fact-sheets/in-the-garden/grasses-ground-covers-lawns/ground-covers/
I wnat to buy seeds of Grevillea’Grassfire’ and Gardenia augusta’Radicans’.(cover a bit large land, so I don’t want to buy plant in pot)
You are appretiated if you can tell me where I can buy these seeds.
Thanks
Bingyang
Answer:
Hi Bingyang, Neither plant is available as seed. Grevillea ‘Grassfire’ is not suited to Brisbane’s climate. Gardenia ‘Radicans’ is readily available from nurseries as a pot plant. Don