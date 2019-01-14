Don’s Expert Answers: Want to buy “Gardenia augusta’Radicans'” and “Grevillea’Grassfire'” Seeds

Question From:

Bingyang Zhoou in Eight Mile Plains, Brisbane Queensland

Nature of problem:

Want to buy “Gardenia augusta’Radicans'” and “Grevillea’Grassfire'” Seeds

Type of Plant (if known):

groundcover

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

N/A

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

normal

How often do you water the plant:

N/A

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

8

How long since you planted it:

N/A

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

N/A

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

outdorrs

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

ground

What other treatments have you given the plant:

N/A

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

I read your article about “ground cover” at https://www.burkesbackyard.com.au/fact-sheets/in-the-garden/grasses-ground-covers-lawns/ground-covers/

I wnat to buy seeds of Grevillea’Grassfire’ and Gardenia augusta’Radicans’.(cover a bit large land, so I don’t want to buy plant in pot)

You are appretiated if you can tell me where I can buy these seeds.

Thanks

Bingyang

Answer:

Hi Bingyang, Neither plant is available as seed. Grevillea ‘Grassfire’ is not suited to Brisbane’s climate. Gardenia ‘Radicans’ is readily available from nurseries as a pot plant. Don