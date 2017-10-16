Don’s Expert Answers: Will seeds from a White Jacaranda tree give same tree or could seeds be adulterated by nearby purple Jacarandas?

Question From:

Bob Crawford in Northgate, Northgate Queensland

Nature of problem:

Will seeds from a White Jacaranda tree give same tree or could seeds be adulterated by nearby purple Jacarandas?

Type of Plant (if known):

White Jacaranda

Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):

NA

Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:

NA

How often do you water the plant:

NA

How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:

NA

How long since you planted it:

NA

Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:

NA

Is the plant indoors or outdoors:

NA

Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:

NA

What other treatments have you given the plant:

NA

Upload photo if available:

Other Comments:

Would like to know if nearby Purple Jacs could cross with White Jacs or will the seeds be true to parent..

Thanks,

Answer:

Hi Bob, I do not know of any study of the genetics of white flowering jacarandas. Since it is always propagated by grafting, it must not produce white flowering babies from seed. Presumably, the gene for white flowers is recessive to the purple/blue flower gene and the jacaranda must not be able to fertilise itself (ie it needs a separate pollinating tree). Since jacarandas take 12-20 years to mature into flowering trees, it is not worth trying your hand at growing white tree seedlings. Grafted white trees begin flowering within a few years. Don

Comments