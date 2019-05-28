Don’s Expert Answers: looking to buy modena pigeons can you supply someone i can contact

Question From:
bryan parish in oberon, n,s,w. New South Wales

Nature of problem:
looking to buy modena pigeons can you supply someone i can contact

Other Comments:
again looking to buy modena pigeons and would like to find a contact to speak about to buy in and around sydney thank you bryan parish

Answer:
Hi Bryan, Just Google “contact Modena pigeon club”. Don

