Don’s Expert Answers: looking to buy modena pigeons can you supply someone i can contact

Question From:
bryan parish in oberon, n,s,w. New South Wales
Nature of problem:
looking to buy modena pigeons can you supply someone i can contact
Type of Plant (if known):
nil
Symptoms of Plant Illness (please try NOT to diagnose your problems yourself):
nil
Soil Type (e.g. sandy, clay or loam) OR Potting Mix Type:
nil
How often do you water the plant:
nil
How many hours of sunlight does the plant get each day:
nil
How long since you planted it:
nil
Have you fertilised? If so, with what and when:
nil
Is the plant indoors or outdoors:
nil
Is the plant in a pot or in the ground:
nil
What other treatments have you given the plant:
nil
Upload photo if available:
Other Comments:
again looking to buy modena pigeons and would like to find a contact to speak about to buy in and around sydney thank you bryan parish
Answer:
Hi Bryan, Just Google “contact Modena pigeon club”. Don